3M Co (MMM) Position Increased by Spf Beheer Bv; Roffman Miller Associates Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Decreased by $9.38 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 6.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43 million, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.91. About 3.73M shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,910 shares to 7,270 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 33,164 shares. Missouri-based Paradigm Advisors has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 300 shares. First Personal Svcs has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Finance Counselors accumulated 114,479 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv, California-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 210,023 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 11,498 shares. Hbk Lp invested in 0.24% or 251,276 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holderness Co reported 7,764 shares. Principal Financial Gp invested in 3.91 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company owns 58,200 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,152 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 6,318 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Somerset Gru Limited Liability Co owns 70,408 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pnc Fincl Gp Inc has 2.78M shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Robecosam Ag owns 56,400 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Fincl Strategies invested in 1,329 shares. & Mngmt has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Liberty Inc reported 2,699 shares stake. Monarch Capital reported 25,855 shares stake. Beaumont Finance Prns Limited Liability Com reported 3,105 shares.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc The (NYSE:TJX) by 316,196 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $80.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 111,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in State Street Bk (NYSE:STT).

