3M Co (MMM) Position Has Raised by Papp L Roy & Associates; Starbucks (SBUX) Market Value Rose While Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered by $661,634 Its Stake

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 71.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,528 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.57. About 3.63M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $180.11. About 2.27M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,410 shares. Another trade for 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M was made by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.22M for 31.02 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

