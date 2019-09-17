3M Co. (MMM) Position Has Increased by Agf Investments Inc; Beck Mack & Oliver Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered by $613,268 as Valuation Declined

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 366,197 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.48M, up from 361,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $167.89. About 1.60 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 4,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 365,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.90M, down from 369,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 2.47M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 35,225 shares to 20,654 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 52,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,042 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Limited Co reported 0.61% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Guyasuta Inv Advsr reported 7,196 shares. Nomura Inc reported 16,960 shares. 676,428 were reported by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 174 shares. 480,596 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Boston Research And Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,296 shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,850 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 11.13M shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. 2,064 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Perkins Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,781 shares. Telos Management Incorporated owns 2,164 shares. Haverford stated it has 42,760 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 1,595 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wills Gp Inc Inc invested in 1.09% or 9,669 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 75,742 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 1.15% stake. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Com reported 1.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kbc Gru Nv has 927,237 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 216,724 shares. Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,316 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Management owns 58,897 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Welch Gru has 201,089 shares. 28,755 are owned by Alexandria Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Osterweis Capital has 1.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bancorporation Of Stockton owns 6,334 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Cambiar Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.11% or 308,284 shares. Charter Company holds 2.9% or 178,918 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 302 shares. Moreover, Commerce Commercial Bank has 1.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.09M shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 122,883 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $61.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 11,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (NYSE:WMS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.