3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Wills Financial Group Has Decreased Its Holding; Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Decreased Its Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stake by $2.58 Million

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 30.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,669 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 13,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 2.68 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) by 61.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 26,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 16,388 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 42,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 614,863 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 14/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 3.7% IN APRIL :GWR US; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh invested in 0.12% or 63,067 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd stated it has 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amarillo National Bank reported 1,591 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory owns 0.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.23M shares. Stonebridge Management holds 0.84% or 12,291 shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment Associate holds 0.17% or 30,965 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Summit Asset Management Lc accumulated 3,826 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Old Republic Intl has 1.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 285,500 shares. Burt Wealth holds 0.25% or 3,304 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1,286 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,489 shares. West Coast Finance Lc owns 19,352 shares. Penobscot Mngmt Inc reported 28,601 shares stake.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 15,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 422,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,730 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 130,988 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 8,973 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Com reported 17,592 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 34,866 shares. Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.03% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Prelude Cap Mgmt holds 0% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) or 71 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 30,125 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Management Corp accumulated 38,010 shares. Ruggie Gp accumulated 0% or 13 shares.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GENESEE & WYOMING INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Is Taking Another Ride on the Rails – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gwr Shareholder Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. â€“ GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Will Newly Acquired Genesee And Wyoming Pay For Its Infrastructure? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.