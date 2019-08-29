3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Howland Capital Management Has Increased Position; Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by $1.61 Million

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 26,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 3.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 1,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 106,619 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15 million, up from 105,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $160.44. About 1.52 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corp reported 17,900 shares. 9,211 are held by Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Co. Csu Producer Resources owns 18,200 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp owns 19,992 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1,806 shares. Hendley And Incorporated holds 4.52% or 79,332 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,156 shares. 72,920 are owned by Barry Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 1.44% or 21,202 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 27,290 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont has 1.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 147,215 shares. The Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability, Delaware-based fund reported 58,266 shares. Aull Monroe Inv reported 16,280 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Kemper Master Retirement Tru holds 0.7% or 10,000 shares.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 18 by 226,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18,039 shares to 141,053 shares, valued at $31.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 11,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,236 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).