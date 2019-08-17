3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Hikari Power LTD Has Boosted Position by $1.19 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Hemenway Trust Company Has Cut Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 11.57M shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 186,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72 million, up from 180,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Management Limited Co holds 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 33,608 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Co holds 34,355 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts reported 1.62 million shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,984 shares. Reik And Company Lc invested in 2.03% or 92,015 shares. First Natl Bank owns 88,541 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 0.35% or 50,596 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 84,239 shares. Moreover, Country National Bank has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 213,475 shares. C World Wide Grp Holdg A S has invested 4.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 51,670 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa has invested 2.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Retirement Planning Group invested in 0.1% or 5,131 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 12,211 shares to 167,447 shares, valued at $22.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,371 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Welch Gru Llc owns 125,037 shares. Wheatland Advisors accumulated 15,165 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 41,885 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 975 shares. Martin Inc Tn reported 5,637 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 116,280 shares. Highland Cap Lc owns 16,889 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability reported 5,700 shares stake. Finance Counselors Inc reported 64,588 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Lc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 61,876 shares. Investment Services Of America Incorporated reported 1,150 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability holds 970 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance Communication accumulated 521,700 shares or 3.04% of the stock.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 30,800 shares to 74,880 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).