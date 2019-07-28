3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Exchange Capital Management Has Upped Its Position; Adobe (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Boosted by $3.88 Million Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 14,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,582 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.88 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,356 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, up from 6,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does 3M Face Longer-Term Dividend Risks After 2019 and 2020? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Al accumulated 3.42% or 36,708 shares. Macquarie Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has invested 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lifeplan Finance Grp holds 0.02% or 213 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 1.81% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,632 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc owns 41,459 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Com reported 10,164 shares. Btc Cap holds 0.05% or 1,513 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 33,654 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Company holds 7,264 shares. Becker Capital Management has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pettee Investors stated it has 5,830 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cap Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% or 10,653 shares in its portfolio.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,090 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 122,950 shares to 22,050 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 952,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,000 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31.