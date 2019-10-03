3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut by $489,763 Its Holding; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake Held by Spirit Of America Management Corp

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 31,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 90,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.22M, up from 59,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 737,902 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $151.03. About 449,117 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saybrook Cap Nc invested in 2.93% or 40,075 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 2.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palisade Asset Management Llc stated it has 1.71% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 2,280 shares. Strategic Services Inc has 1,433 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Orleans Capital La reported 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Compton Management Incorporated Ri stated it has 16,292 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Llc owns 13,810 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Robecosam Ag holds 0.41% or 56,400 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 0.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Security National Bank Of So Dak owns 1,285 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,638 shares to 65,167 shares, valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 162,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 14.75 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 14,500 shares to 484,549 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,180 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Midstream Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bontempo Ohly Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 2.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westover Cap Advsr Lc has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 369,771 shares. 1.78M were accumulated by Schroder Inv Management Grp. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Excalibur Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,943 shares. Sol Capital Company holds 8,130 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 3,331 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 30,581 shares. 16,311 are owned by Rampart Invest Management Ltd Llc. Fukoku Mutual Life has 138,236 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ohio-based Bartlett Llc has invested 1.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.