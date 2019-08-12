3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined While Salem Investment Counselors Upped Holding by $806,190; As Buenaventura (BVN) Share Value Declined, Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lifted by $2.76 Million Its Stake

Somerset Capital Management Llp increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.64M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 1.00 million shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice Pres of Ops; 26/04/2018 – Minas Buenaventura 1Q EPS 11c; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 3,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 94,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 91,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 3M Company, Aclaris Therapeutics, and Curaleaf and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, PYX, EROS and BUD – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,198 shares to 14,384 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,003 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 229,625 are held by Blair William & Il. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 2.08% or 81,656 shares in its portfolio. 8,417 were accumulated by Inverness Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company New York. Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 1,435 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C owns 313,523 shares. Martin Currie has 56,866 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc owns 287,427 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,447 shares. Family Tru Co reported 1.4% stake. Foster And Motley Inc stated it has 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Manchester Lc invested in 0.32% or 12,115 shares. 5,305 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 240,736 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 1.14% or 184,937 shares.