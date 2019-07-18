3M Co (MMM) Market Valuation Declined While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Boosted Position; Harber Asset Management Position In Comcast New (CMCSA) Was Upped

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 1.82M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 503,316 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 494,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 8.68M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS TESTING 5G, SEES `OPPORTUNITY’ FOR MOBILE SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY COMCAST CABLE COMMUNICATIONS REV $13.52 BLN, UP 3.6 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,862 shares to 12,562 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Box Inc by 56,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,672 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,652 shares to 44,982 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,498 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70M. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares.

