3M Co (MMM) Holding Maintained by Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc; Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Shares Rose While Baystate Wealth Management Lowered Position

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $194.13. About 1.56M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,105 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.44. About 2.07M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.38 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell Top 200 Growth Etf (IWY) by 9,239 shares to 912,774 shares, valued at $79.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 23,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Short Term Corp Bd (SCPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.