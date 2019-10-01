3M Co (MMM) Holding Increased by Lincoln National Corp; Westover Capital Advisors Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.10 Million; Share Value Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,452 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, up from 6,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $164.4. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, up from 32,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 47,680 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 1,286 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cv Starr Inc Trust invested in 4.61% or 60,000 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Gp holds 11,166 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advsrs Asset Mngmt has 56,118 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.66% or 5,045 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 1.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 204,549 shares. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited holds 150 shares. Millennium Llc has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Adirondack Trust invested in 0.35% or 2,889 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.64% or 11,899 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment stated it has 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartford Management Inc holds 13,128 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 68,723 shares to 68,323 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 10,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,250 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares to 35,118 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,841 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).