3M Co (MMM) Holding Has Lifted by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 260.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 15,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $833,000, up from 4,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 599,921 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.27M, up from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 153,668 shares to 67,301 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,920 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com St (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 86,711 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 12,479 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab reported 0% stake. Lifeplan owns 4,457 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated holds 66,143 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 8,900 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 143,113 shares. Natixis has 5,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 83,123 are owned by Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 1,400 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 25,228 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 215,917 shares. 21,898 were reported by Huntington Bank.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties: A 16% Overvalued Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Publix Westshore moving forward – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $31.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, TWOU and TME – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.