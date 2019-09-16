3M Co (MMM) Holding Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management Llc; As Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB) Market Value Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Its Holding by $1.05 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,557 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 16,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 1.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (OMAB) by 59.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $738,000, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 11,222 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has declined 0.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical OMAB News: 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 20/04/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report and Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE SAB DE CV OMAB.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 110 PESOS FROM 102 PESOS; 11/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Xcerra, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V, WAVE Life Sciences,

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,717 shares to 360,729 shares, valued at $61.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp owns 33,548 shares. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 36,102 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B And has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.03% or 13,118 shares. Freestone Capital Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Investment Advisors invested 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Greenhaven reported 25,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 1.94M shares. Welch Grp Limited Company has invested 2.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cordasco Networks has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Serv Network Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bell Comml Bank has 0.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Elm Lc reported 3,600 shares. Cardinal Management owns 1.67% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 33,972 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OMAB’s profit will be $45.37 million for 14.39 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.89% negative EPS growth.

