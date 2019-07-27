3M Co (MMM) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.31 Million as Shares Declined; Grubhub (GRUB) Stake Maintained by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 6,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,408 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 74,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 22,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 173,001 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 150,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.41M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB HAS A LARGE ADDRESSABLE MARKET GIVEN DEMAND FROM YOUNGER CONSUMERS; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 9,643 shares to 35,698 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 9,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,585 shares, and cut its stake in Esco Technologies (NYSE:ESE).

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Pfd by 14,574 shares to 34,349 shares, valued at $844,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 36,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM).

