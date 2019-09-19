3M Co (MMM) Holder Washington Trust Company Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $17.15 Million Its Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.92. About 466,948 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,984 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 61,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $168.24. About 628,736 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 0.77% or 763,360 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Us Comml Bank De holds 4.66 million shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc holds 16,774 shares. Eqis Capital Management owns 0.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,090 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank & Tru owns 61,493 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. The Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beese Fulmer Investment Management invested in 0.12% or 3,760 shares. Harvest Capital Management reported 2,567 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.88M shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.15% or 563,673 shares. 981,530 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. Ashfield Ptnrs Llc reported 48,380 shares stake. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,451 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 47,680 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IEFA) by 31,519 shares to 114,751 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IEMG).

More news for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 24, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.43 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CyberArk Stock Bull Signal Has Never Been Wrong – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Security Stocks in Focus as Zero Trust Approach Evolves – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Up 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Okta: The Missed Signs And Other Signals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.