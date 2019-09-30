3M Co (MMM) Holder Washington Trust Company Cut Position by $3.67 Million; Greatmark Investment Partners Increases Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 39,984 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 61,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 3,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 85,059 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78 million, up from 81,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 1.67M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 11/04/2018 – UPS Study: Purchases From Marketplaces Nearly Universal; Retail Now Global As E-Commerce Shoppers Cross Borders; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWR) by 10,771 shares to 901,999 shares, valued at $50.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 10,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.