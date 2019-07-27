3M Co (MMM) Holder Van Eck Associates Has Raised Its Stake by $591,606; Covey Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $1.48 Million

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,117 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 14,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 2,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,676 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 17,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $74.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 10,493 shares to 75,523 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was made by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Com has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Weik Capital Mgmt stated it has 4,015 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 54,989 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 51,529 shares. 10,240 were reported by Estabrook Cap. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Company reported 80,570 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 120 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.29% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,124 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 19,841 were reported by Reliant Invest Management. Davis reported 0.46% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 4,003 shares. Nine Masts Capital Limited, Hong Kong-based fund reported 2,695 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,848 shares. 26,324 were reported by Jones Finance Companies Lllp.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Partners Lp/Ma (NYSE:GLP) by 97,742 shares to 63,643 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEMKT:GSV) by 390,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).