3M Co (MMM) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Shares Rose While Global Endowment Management LP Has Cut Position by $477,900

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,358 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 80,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.88M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 34.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 357,624 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 714,839 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lord Abbett & Communications Limited Liability Company has 213,384 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares accumulated 0.03% or 611 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.48M shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.02% or 2,170 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Invest Services invested in 3,083 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Asset Management stated it has 2,659 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd invested in 9,520 shares. Penobscot Inv accumulated 1.43% or 32,617 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has 35,603 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 23,090 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.38% or 22,240 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Td Asset Management holds 713,487 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.73 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares to 101,760 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,209 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 434,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Company owns 11,927 shares. Bailard reported 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Legal And General Group Public Limited accumulated 0.01% or 464,845 shares. 15,120 were reported by Advsrs Asset. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 74,867 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 69,610 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 58,635 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 81,497 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based First Citizens Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.04% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 403,170 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.