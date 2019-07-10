3M Co (MMM) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose While Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.48 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $165.92. About 1.90M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 35,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 338,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 374,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.39% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.45. About 11.02 million shares traded or 210.83% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From T-Mobile US Represented Approximately 3% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile posts upbeat revenues, boosts forecast; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom raises EBITDA guidance as T-Mobile US performs

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.33 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,457 shares to 133,396 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J owns 11,588 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1.15M shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 4,096 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 1,585 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt reported 76,738 shares. M Kraus And has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc Bancshares Usa invested in 5,955 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cadinha & Lc invested in 0.11% or 2,752 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta has invested 1.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barnett And Com has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Savant Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,841 shares. Td Limited Liability Company owns 415 shares. Carlson Management invested in 94,237 shares or 4.88% of the stock. 7,449 were reported by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Korea has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.12 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jet Capital Invsts Limited Partnership stated it has 4.7% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability has 14,005 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 1.19M shares stake. Creative Planning holds 0% or 4,599 shares. Korea Corporation holds 0.2% or 636,901 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Incorporated owns 64,941 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited reported 43,605 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Samlyn Capital Ltd holds 1.16% or 708,365 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co, Japan-based fund reported 13,203 shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 1.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 187,940 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 15,674 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.32% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 359,404 shares. Principal has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Comerica Fincl Bank owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 28,053 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,745 shares to 234,903 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).