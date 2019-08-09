3M Co (MMM) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding by $2.89 Million as Share Price Declined; Private Management Group Lowered Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding by $2.11 Million; Stock Declined

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 100,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 791,257 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, down from 891,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 101,598 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $163.61. About 237,193 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,121 shares to 49,231 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 2,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.79 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 75,350 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.16% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,741 shares. 36,678 were accumulated by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co. Reilly Advsr has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 5,335 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 4,145 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa has invested 0.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cadence Bancshares Na reported 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 53,682 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 44,501 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associate holds 0.7% or 21,803 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 56,257 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Diversified has 8,262 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 117,017 shares to 974,417 shares, valued at $23.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Street Pptys Corp (NYSEMKT:FSP) by 72,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.