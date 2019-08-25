3M Co (MMM) Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.89 Million as Share Price Declined; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) by $631,346

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 18.00M shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares to 183,362 shares, valued at $34.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.14% or 42,095 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors accumulated 36 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cidel Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Ckw Financial Group holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc reported 2,403 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 67,816 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 8.43M were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability. Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.00M shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 322,644 shares. Amer Gru holds 715,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 1.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 225,298 shares. Rampart Management Limited Liability Co reported 36,336 shares. Avenir has 1.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,479 were reported by Ntv Asset Management Lc. Sigma Invest Counselors invested 0.47% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 32,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 2,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd holds 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 17,440 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Centurylink Invest Management has invested 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Benedict has 0.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 98,123 shares. Ifrah Financial Inc owns 1,231 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 25,815 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 1.28% or 136,244 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 109,015 shares. Towercrest Mngmt has 1,309 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.