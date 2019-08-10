3M Co (MMM) Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Shares Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Has Boosted by $454,400 Its Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 897,821 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 784,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 19.63M shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S APPALACHIA LOGISTICS ‘IMPROVING DRAMATICALLY’; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 1% of Southwestern Energy; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Outlook on Southwestern Energy Remains Stable; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 24,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 372,651 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.43 million, up from 348,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.58 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc by 181,707 shares to 443,312 shares, valued at $75.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 86,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50M shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $160.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 94,915 shares to 257,865 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 76,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,883 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.