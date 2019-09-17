3M Co (MMM) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Trimmed Holding by $310,189; Coho Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stake by $2.73 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 1,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,821 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, down from 40,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.23 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct)

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 54,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.01M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.69. About 6.23 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability has invested 0.65% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Calamos Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.09% or 96,933 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,757 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.65M shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 30,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hennessy has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Woodstock reported 47,570 shares stake. Sky Inv Gp Limited Company has invested 1.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Co owns 61,179 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Freestone Cap Liability holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,931 shares. Appleton Partners Ma has 13,713 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Headinvest Lc stated it has 41,224 shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 694,679 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 630,834 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,000 shares to 3,565 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 115,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 7,250 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Com stated it has 14,700 shares. 11,400 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund invested in 0.16% or 15,600 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Company accumulated 5,618 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California-based Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Palouse Cap owns 116,878 shares. Dupont Cap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 481,781 are held by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc. American Intll Gp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Invesco Limited reported 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.56% or 125,444 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.09% or 224,010 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Inv Management has 4,618 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc reported 41,383 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.