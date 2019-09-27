3M Co (MMM) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Trimmed Its Holding by $310,189 as Shares Declined; As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Raised Position by $319,592

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 1,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 38,821 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73M, down from 40,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 11,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 145,903 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, up from 134,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 32.69M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 26% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 56,118 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 19,557 shares. Chilton Invest Com Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 57,400 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management has 448 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 726,768 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cahill Fincl Advsr holds 0.49% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,097 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Com holds 15,747 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Mngmt has 0.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 70,557 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na reported 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Investment Advisors invested in 11,416 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sol Cap Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 26,400 shares to 27,900 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 115,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Family Firm has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,194 shares. Northstar Group Inc accumulated 9,096 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And accumulated 23,748 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fil Ltd has 2.43M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De invested in 6.25M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc owns 176,995 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation owns 115,444 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 1.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 132,764 shares. Arbor Invest Advsr Lc invested in 0.17% or 18,751 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 24,465 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation accumulated 7.71M shares or 1.63% of the stock.

