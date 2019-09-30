3M Co (MMM) Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Danaher (DHR) Stake by $1.10 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 99.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 150,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 152,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $164.29. About 2.13M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher (DHR) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 7,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 4,308 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 12,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $144.41. About 1.63M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 2,190 shares to 17,475 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 18,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Growth (IUSG).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.39 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Advisors owns 28,129 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1.85 million are owned by Invesco Limited. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc reported 317,752 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Com Dc reported 3.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cwm Limited Company has 11,727 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 400 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Llc has invested 0.81% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cap Sarl stated it has 68,600 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Rothschild Com Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated accumulated 227,856 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 6.79M shares. 4,830 were accumulated by Woodstock Corp. Nbt Bank & Trust N A has 1.07% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Amer Research has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa, Washington-based fund reported 36,552 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,500 shares to 214,500 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 1.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 42,324 shares. Personal Capital reported 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 47,672 shares. 1,661 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Company Of America. Moreover, Philadelphia has 0.57% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 37,373 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Da Davidson And owns 197,991 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Advantage Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 22,759 shares. Moreover, Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,848 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 5,754 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc owns 3,409 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 51,707 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corp owns 127,655 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 0.03% stake.

