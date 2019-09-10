3M Co. (MMM) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.04 Million; As Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG) Valuation Declined, Holder Greenleaf Trust Decreased Its Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 5,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 465,989 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.82 million, down from 470,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 115,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 82,475 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 197,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 1.42 million shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA SEES FY DIVIDEND 20 YEN; 26/03/2018 – AWE LTD AWE.AX – AWE BOARD CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND THAT SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT MITSUI OFFER; 22/03/2018 – SUMITOMO OF AMERICAS BUYS 100% OF CHAMPIONS CINCO PIPE SUPPLY; 11/05/2018 – MITSUI MATSU 1518.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN YEN (+14.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 1.70 BLN YEN (+11.8 %); 29/03/2018 – Sumitomo Osaka Cement May Be Pressured, Cement Slowest in 18 Mos; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui Chemicals 4183.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma 4506.T -2017/18 group results (IFRS); 15/05/2018 – SUMITOMO SEIKA 4008.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 9.94 BLN YEN (-0.7 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 9.90 BLN YEN (-0.4 %); 04/04/2018 – #BREAKING: A roof fire has been reported at the Sumitomo Rubber plant

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc holds 19,919 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 3,764 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Tn invested in 4.42% or 148,127 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock holds 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 19,549 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt owns 37,131 shares. Laffer Invests accumulated 0% or 15,707 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,978 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Valley National Advisers reported 3,581 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt owns 3,585 shares. Moreover, Stifel has 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 599,881 shares. Lynch And In holds 0.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,086 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc holds 1.16M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.18% or 1,200 shares. Telos Cap Management holds 0.13% or 2,042 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt holds 31,560 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International by 550,718 shares to 3.20 million shares, valued at $118.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bae Systems Plc (Adr) (BAESY) by 27,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,292 shares to 84,971 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S & P Smallcap Value Index (IJS) by 5,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).