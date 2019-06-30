3M Co (MMM) Holder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Stake by $445,050; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Crow Point Partners Has Upped Its Position by $2.89 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.60 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of stock. 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 8,906 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Carroll Financial Assocs Inc has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 12,682 are held by Zwj Inv Counsel Inc. Cubic Asset Llc holds 1.78% or 28,947 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership has 82,520 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors reported 195,072 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 13,118 shares. Wade G W & has 1.34% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Endurance Wealth holds 0.1% or 2,940 shares. 21,000 are owned by Intact. Checchi Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,242 shares. 1,581 are held by Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Co. Prudential Public Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 353,134 shares. Accredited Inc reported 8,421 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability reported 16,849 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “3M Co. (MMM) Deconsolidated its Venezuelan Subsidiary – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “3M suspends operations at Venezuela subsidiary, takes $160M charge – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Co invested in 0.41% or 261,089 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 170,565 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 141,435 shares. Jnba Fincl reported 5,136 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 125,000 shares. Chemung Canal holds 1.95% or 138,361 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,893 shares. Troy Asset Ltd accumulated 0.19% or 64,659 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership invested in 85,284 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kopp Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,458 shares. Washington Trust National Bank holds 21,216 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank Trust owns 40,881 shares. High Pointe Capital Management Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,120 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank has 292,960 shares.