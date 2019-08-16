3M Co (MMM) Holder Sarasin & Partners Llp Lowered Holding; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $3.28 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 19,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 174,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 11.29M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Investors are ‘looking for reasons to believe’ in Facebook – and overlooking a big reason to worry; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA USED FACEBOOK DATA IN 2016 CAMPAIGN; 03/05/2018 – Facebook scandal opens door on new data venture; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 22/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with EU officials will be broadcast live on the European Parliament’s website on Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 264,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 571,515 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.75 million, down from 835,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.52. About 3.00M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares to 378,049 shares, valued at $20.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,869 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,452 shares. Par Cap stated it has 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Somerset Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,294 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Lynch And Associates In invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 183,905 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares &, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,844 shares. 545,802 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. 108,470 are held by Nexus Invest. Newfocus Fincl Grp Limited Co holds 2,091 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Axon Cap Ltd Partnership reported 17.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New England Research & Management reported 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Asset Limited Co holds 45,969 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 3.74 million are held by New York State Teachers Retirement. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 140,405 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De (NYSE:IBA) by 35,000 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 12,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.