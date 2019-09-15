3M Co (MMM) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Decreased Position by $350,671 as Stock Price Declined; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Upped by $963,300 as Valuation Declined

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 92,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 6.14 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lipe Dalton accumulated 131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Addison Cap Comm reported 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 21,258 shares. Martin & Tn invested in 0.29% or 5,617 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.15% or 6,841 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability reported 1,950 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc holds 1,785 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 726,768 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 579,685 shares. Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cadence Bank Na has 0.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,195 shares. 15,274 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.16% stake. Cutler Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 205,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.