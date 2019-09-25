3M Co (MMM) Holder Patten Group Lowered Stake by $610,517 as Market Valuation Declined; Yhb Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 92,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, up from 89,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,341 shares to 93,154 shares, valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 3,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,785 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.