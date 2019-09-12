3M Co (MMM) Holder Patten Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $610,517; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Cut Its Stake

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.92M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 2,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 13,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $226.75. About 1.60M shares traded or 30.46% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta Delivered Another Beautiful Quarter; Gap Put Up an Ugly One – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ULTA Salon (ULTA) PT Lowered to $313 at Cowen – StreetInsider.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $152.58M for 21.55 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33,409 shares to 220,965 shares, valued at $12.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Corporation reported 15,371 shares stake. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.15% stake. Braun Stacey Associate invested in 35,666 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Moreover, Guardian Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,400 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability has 629 shares. Columbus Circle holds 234,938 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 6,088 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Co invested in 1.25% or 52,197 shares. 7,659 are owned by Shaker Invests Lc Oh. Qcm Cayman Limited holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 624 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm accumulated 3.28% or 79,520 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 16,144 shares. Diversified holds 0.02% or 1,030 shares. Harvey Invest Ltd owns 2.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 35,722 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc reported 7,117 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 91,967 shares. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,500 shares. 24,161 are held by Canandaigua Natl Bancorporation. Personal Cap Advisors has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 3,474 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 614 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr accumulated 16,632 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 3,304 shares. Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd invested 10.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Cap Assocs Ny has 0.49% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Lee Danner Bass Inc has 0.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grimes And Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.