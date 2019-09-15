3M Co (MMM) Holder Patten Group Cut Its Holding by $610,517 as Stock Value Declined; Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in United Therapeutics (UTHR) by $1.00 Million

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 12,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 54,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 41,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 502,186 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q EPS $5.57; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 02/05/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS 1Q REV. $389M, EST. $392.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Therapeutics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTHR); 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 30/03/2018 – UTHR: IMPLANTABLE REMODULIN NDA ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 10,600 shares to 241,000 shares, valued at $12.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 89,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,690 shares, and cut its stake in Editas Medicine Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates New York holds 0.42% or 34,000 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 0.11% or 12,165 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 40,355 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 2,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 1,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Rech & has invested 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Piedmont accumulated 0.01% or 4,222 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 53,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 913,121 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 4,025 shares. 394 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 4,651 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 29,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadinha Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sabal Company owns 4,265 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South State reported 13,120 shares. Girard Prtnrs owns 8,479 shares. Valley National Advisers holds 3,590 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc holds 7,520 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated owns 1,785 shares. Notis accumulated 25,814 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norinchukin Bank The holds 198,268 shares. Cap Invsts invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Service has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Btr Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,348 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 12,380 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.