3M Co (MMM) Holder Parsons Capital Management Decreased Position as Stock Price Declined; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Value Declined, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Raised by $5.09 Million Its Stake

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 105.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 106,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 206,941 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.96M, up from 100,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.16 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13M, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.42 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $11.91 million activity. The insider Bushman Julie L sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. The insider Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million. $1.19M worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Advisory Inc invested in 1.16M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Miller Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,754 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 54,666 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,350 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.15% stake. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 89,334 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks. 8,601 were reported by Acropolis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Bluestein R H invested in 0.19% or 16,425 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Umb Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bridgeway Management Incorporated has 67,000 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca owns 3.52M shares for 2.89% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Management Lc has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Copeland Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares to 27,311 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 7,816 shares to 34,865 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 355,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,387 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

