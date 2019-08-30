3M Co (MMM) Holder Parsons Capital Management Cut Holding; Cubic Asset Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 3,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 356,778 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.13M, down from 360,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $161.47. About 1.04M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 14.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris & Company Ca has invested 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 3.71% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 1,825 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.44 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Management Lc invested in 29,235 shares. Charter Trust Company invested in 1.85% or 74,333 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Llc reported 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alethea Capital Management Limited Company reported 3,500 shares. Chemung Canal Communications has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,560 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 600,000 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 46,202 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Portland reported 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Magnetar Fincl Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,868 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 7,637 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sather Fincl Gru invested in 2,291 shares.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 17,560 shares to 63,400 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.59 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Record Stock Buybacks Fueled by Debt and Cash – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against 3M Company and Certain Officers â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VNTR MMM INS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – Stockhouse” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MMM Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Shareholders of Firm’s Investigation of Board’s Wrongdoing – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares to 128,565 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Badgley Phelps & Bell has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 155,621 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc owns 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,335 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). City accumulated 42,271 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.29% or 223,101 shares in its portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Communication holds 195,950 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 2.87% or 492,084 shares in its portfolio. Signature Estate & Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 139,369 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Shell Asset reported 530,766 shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,283 shares. River Road Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Condor Cap Mngmt reported 50,374 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).