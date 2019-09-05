3M Co (MMM) Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Raised Holding by $568,422 as Valuation Declined; As Amkor Technology (AMKR) Market Valuation Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Cut by $1.87 Million Its Holding

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 234,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The hedge fund held 119,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 353,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 128,382 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $160.07. About 1.51M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.78 million for 31.54 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

