3M Co (MMM) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Decreased Position by $2.72 Million; Covanta Holding (CVA) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) by 45.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 135,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 163,917 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 299,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Covanta Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 481,731 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 63.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 15,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,869 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 24,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12,823 shares. Wms Prtn Lc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Colony Group Inc Lc accumulated 9,119 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 109 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id holds 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 9,333 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 1,333 shares stake. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co owns 1,437 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.67% or 83,844 shares in its portfolio. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,362 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Lc reported 1,070 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 17,800 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 239,335 shares. Ifrah Inc reported 1,231 shares.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,990 shares to 20,002 shares, valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 134,002 shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $515.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 27,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industrie (NYSE:HII).

