3M Co (MMM) Holder Northrock Partners Decreased Its Stake; Shareholder Yhb Investment Advisors Upped Lam Research (LRCX) Holding

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $164.06. About 157,488 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 16,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $195.98. About 303,089 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $3.04 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8.12M shares. Middleton And Communication Ma stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 420 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc invested in 0.71% or 218,749 shares. Td Lc stated it has 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Ifrah Fincl Services has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Portland Global Advsrs Lc invested in 8,483 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) owns 1,584 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 1,054 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M Kraus owns 3,451 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Lc accumulated 8,904 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.84 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,707 shares to 6,321 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 3,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).