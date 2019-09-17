3M Co (MMM) Holder North American Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Ford Motor Co. (F) Position Held by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co. (F) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 21,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 billion, up from 93,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 17.16M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES BUYS LONE STAR FORD; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Ford Expects to Hit 8% Margin Target in 2020, Two Years Earlier Than Planned; 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Repairs planned for M-153 (Ford Road) between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and Inkster Road; 01/05/2018 – Ford F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 % at Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump 135 %; 03/04/2018 – TABLE- Top 20 vehicles sold in U.S. in March; 21/03/2018 – Two Ford Executives Recently Hired From Silicon Valley Opt to Leave Company; 05/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ford calls for Brexit clarity to help it make UK investment decision; 12/04/2018 – Paice and Abell Foundation Will Drop Request to Ban Ford From Importing Certain Hybrid Vehicles

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 62.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 53,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 32,554 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 86,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 1.29M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,760 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $653.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Svc Enter. (NYSE:PEG) by 24,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,400 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,583 shares to 154,385 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 10,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

