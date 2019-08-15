3M Co (MMM) Holder Moller Financial Services Decreased Its Position by $554,553; Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Holder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Lowered Holding by $761,460

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 88 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 5,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $166.14. About 487,949 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 17/05/2018 – Old Dominion National Bank Raises $38.7 Million in New Capital to Fund Continued Growth; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 156,547 shares to 328,621 shares, valued at $28.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR) by 75,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Independent invested in 2.31% or 28,550 shares. 525 were accumulated by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Lc. First Fincl Corporation In reported 921 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc stated it has 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,377 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,240 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 14,646 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Limited Liability invested 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Duncker Streett Company owns 17,331 shares. Mairs has 1.74 million shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,632 shares. Colorado-based Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated has invested 3.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Proffitt & Goodson holds 4,073 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Communication Of America reported 1,661 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,690 shares to 7,085 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Company invested in 6,639 shares. 6,000 are held by Psagot House. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 1,746 are held by Fdx Advisors. Pitcairn Company holds 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 2,140 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sei Invests Com reported 32,707 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.12% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 3,700 shares. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.54% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Denali Advisors Lc holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Com holds 0% or 3,020 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 9,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,900 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 2.36% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $175.65M for 19.14 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.46% EPS growth.

