3M Co (MMM) Holder Mercer Capital Advisers Trimmed Position; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding Upped by First Dallas Securities Inc

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 11.92M shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Factory Mutual has invested 0.66% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 20,507 are held by Coastline. 14,250 are held by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 2.30 million shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Llc invested in 6,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 35,862 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt owns 477,453 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 30,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has 73,085 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 568,147 shares or 1.57% of the stock. Jacobs And Ca holds 131,377 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 68,965 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 398,077 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moon Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cadence Cap Management Ltd owns 20,230 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 1.58% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 34,704 shares. 25,654 were reported by Biondo Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability. Pnc Grp Inc holds 2.67 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 1,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Keystone Fin Planning has 2.9% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cabot holds 1,350 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 480,596 shares. Mcrae Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 1,400 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howe And Rusling owns 2.04% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 68,084 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 12,138 shares. Farmers Bankshares owns 4,255 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

