3M Co (MMM) Holder Mercer Capital Advisers Decreased Its Position; Newfocus Financial Group Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $505,812

Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 2,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,850 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.26M, up from 31,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.