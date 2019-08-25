3M Co (MMM) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Increased Stake by $412,965 as Market Valuation Declined; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Stock Value Rose, Private Trust Co Lifted Stake

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Puzo Michael J holds 43,959 shares or 3.56% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.18 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.09M shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 1.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 50,014 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 7,449 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co stated it has 3.51M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 2,101 shares. Holderness owns 4,558 shares. Hamel Associate Incorporated reported 3.17% stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group accumulated 791,366 shares. Moreover, Perkins Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.49% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp accumulated 0.05% or 2,363 shares. First Merchants holds 25,775 shares. Northstar Group holds 1.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 11,005 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,758 shares to 5,735 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 9,884 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Gp Lp owns 70 shares. Wafra has 174,507 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 9,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 112,527 shares stake. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Com reported 11,397 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 987,166 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment reported 35 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,600 shares. Becker Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Wilkins Inv Counsel invested in 10,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Aureus Asset Management Ltd stated it has 168,731 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation accumulated 0.33% or 56,408 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,165 shares to 34,532 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 3,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,573 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA).