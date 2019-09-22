3M Co (MMM) Holder Interocean Capital Increased Position; Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Aviva Plc Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 3,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 87,608 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.23M, down from 91,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $119.26. About 1.37 million shares traded or 21.19% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and; 22/05/2018 – PPG GETS NYSE NOTICE ON DELAYED FORM 10-Q FILING; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Board to Have Assistance From Outside Counsel in Investigation; 14/03/2018 – PPG Announces Price Increase for Automotive OEM Coatings in the Americas

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 23,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 133,014 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.06M, up from 109,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47M shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 18.40 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 68,461 shares to 448,548 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 118,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Baozun Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,997 shares to 313,691 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 78,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,126 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).