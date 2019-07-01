3M Co (MMM) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Trimmed Holding; Aristeia Capital Has Upped Wix Com LTD (WIX) Position by $1.57 Million; Share Price Rose

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $144.34. About 174,283 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 68.65% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 137,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.77 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 899,116 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Co reported 132,429 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 7,500 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group accumulated 3,023 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited, a California-based fund reported 2,736 shares. Td Asset Management holds 15,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 67,463 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 56,420 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Products Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 130,402 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0% or 13,200 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Cap has 0.03% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 1.04 million shares. L S Advisors reported 6,975 shares. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,316 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. New York-based Jane Street Gp Limited Liability has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares to 10.61M shares, valued at $786.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 7.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.19M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 208,993 shares to 244,993 shares, valued at $14.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 211,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 9,410 shares valued at $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, February 7 Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,153 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.39 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,084 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested in 1.64M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lincoln Corp has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Field And Main Bancorporation accumulated 1,680 shares. Provident Investment accumulated 1,550 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Osterweis Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.24% or 95,080 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 260 shares. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.14% or 85,333 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 209,876 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management reported 2,695 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Winfield Assocs Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 7,452 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 247,295 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,246 shares. 5,790 were reported by Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx. Stonebridge Advisors Llc invested in 0.35% or 9,119 shares.