3M Co (MMM) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $7.53 Million; Saba Capital Management LP Position in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Has Trimmed by $14.59 Million as Valuation Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 91,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, down from 126,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 226,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 6.24 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 20/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK U.K. MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP 36.1%; 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS HOPE AND EXPECTATION IS RESTRUCTURING IS VIEWED A POSITIVE ON CREDIT RATINGS; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S HOOPER: WHITE HOUSE LOOKS MORE CONFRONTATIONAL; 03/04/2018 – For Deutsche Bank, Two Johns Could Be Better Than One: Gadfly; 02/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK MAY EXERCISE OPTION TO REDEEM CRAFT 2015-2 NOTES; 29/03/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/04/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT DECLINES TO COMMENT ON DEUTSCHE BANK OVERHAUL; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – 31RD: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – BURBERRY GROUP PLC BRBY.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1725P FROM 1625P

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gyroscope Cap Group Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 2,290 shares. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 217,747 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 6,453 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,674 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc stated it has 2,095 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company stated it has 1,576 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 2,550 shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc reported 0.09% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.13% or 3,203 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 7,785 shares. 1,423 are owned by Gibson Capital Ltd Liability Company. Dubuque Retail Bank Trust owns 39,966 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 607,207 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Savant Limited Liability Company invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $93.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 578,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

