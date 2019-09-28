3M Co (MMM) Holder Evermay Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $328,527; Ecor1 Capital Cut Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) Position by $8.52 Million

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) (ASMB) by 56.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 655,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 498,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Ord (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 361,688 shares traded or 26.37% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Homrich & Berg owns 16,918 shares. World Asset Management accumulated 43,479 shares. Cadinha Co Limited Com holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,342 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory accumulated 1.23 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Farmers National Bank owns 4,255 shares. 1,331 are owned by Albion Fincl Gru Ut. Blb&B Advsr Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 60,477 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc invested in 7,917 shares. Liberty Cap Management has 2,599 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,225 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 6,340 shares. Sather Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 2,256 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Fincl Corp In holds 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 721 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management reported 273,134 shares.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $989.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fibrogen Ord (Call) by 109,118 shares to 277,500 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spark Therapeutics Ord (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 85,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Unity Biotechnology Ord.