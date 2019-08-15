3M Co (MMM) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Declined; Burns J W & Co Stake in Deluxe (DLX) Cut as Valuation Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39M, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06M shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 448,974 shares traded or 41.62% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Debuts Small Business Resource Center and “Small Talks” Video Series, Offering Hundreds of Free Small Business; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85 million for 6.64 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp invested in 38,255 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 10,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delphi Management Inc Ma reported 5,221 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 2,579 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 7,695 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 0.01% or 4,836 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 86,537 shares stake. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 5,967 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 36,902 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Prudential reported 471,370 shares. West Oak Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 275 shares. Brazil-based Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Sandy Spring Savings Bank has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Epoch Inv Partners Inc reported 0.04% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 2,487 shares. Cognios Cap Lc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 11,196 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,229 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 94,237 shares. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 1.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hanson And Doremus Mngmt has 708 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Baldwin Lc invested in 0.44% or 6,966 shares. Sageworth Trust invested in 0.01% or 425 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.1% or 129,985 shares in its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Park Natl Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 181,738 shares. Spinnaker Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 587,837 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt has 258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).