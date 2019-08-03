3M Co (MMM) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Holding; Centene Dek (CNC) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Raised Position by $2.04 Million

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 301.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 4,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 1,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Incorporated reported 43,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc Ww Corp has 98,902 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Of Vermont invested in 76 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Castleark Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 43,900 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.04% or 177,063 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 58,944 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt LP reported 5,000 shares. New York-based Jefferies Group Inc has invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 241,003 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 356,900 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 4,984 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 8,906 shares. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22 million on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Company, California-based fund reported 2,093 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1.74 million shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 420,000 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt holds 0.79% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,085 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 411,483 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,340 were accumulated by Skylands Cap Ltd Llc. Marietta Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Monetary Group Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,050 shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New York-based Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South Dakota Invest Council reported 21,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Liability owns 5,424 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 18,272 shares to 71,652 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,415 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).