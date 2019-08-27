3M Co (MMM) Holder Conning Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined; Ford Motor (F) Holder Cutler Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.17 Million as Share Price Declined

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 146,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 19.31 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – Ford SUVs Hit Record Sales Month — Retail Up; F-Series Posts Best Results Since 2000; All-New Expedition Retail Up 46 Percent, While Navigator Sees Triple-Digit Retail Gain; 21/03/2018 – In Canada, driverless cars learn to see in the snow; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 07/05/2018 – Steven Sinofsky : Gas prices are going up, a lot–20% over past year. Oil at $70 again. (Source AAA).Oh and Ford will focu; 11/05/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ford could reopen two U.S. truck plants next Friday; 10/04/2018 – FORD INTRODUCES FIVE NEW MODELS AT EVENT IN CHONGQING, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 09/05/2018 – Ford: F-150 Production at Kansas City, Mo., Dearborn, Mich., Plants to Be Suspended; 22/03/2018 – India’s Mahindra, U.S. carmaker Ford to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 09/05/2018 – Ford Suspends F-150 Production on Parts Shortage

Conning Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 2,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 189,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.28M, down from 191,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $155.75. About 2.15M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,735 were reported by Amer Rech & Mgmt Co. Westwood Corp Il holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 77 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 2.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wesbanco Bank holds 109,015 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 2.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 142,647 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 22,944 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 13,810 shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest holds 0.29% or 3,643 shares. Bank has 186,003 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Thompson Invest Mngmt reported 2,375 shares. Fundsmith Llp has invested 4.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ntv Asset Ltd holds 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,479 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 29,257 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $48.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 6,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.03 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.30 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. LECHLEITER JOHN C had bought 10,000 shares worth $103,200. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 19,200 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Company holds 0.01% or 58,018 shares in its portfolio. Sage Financial Gp has 3,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Networks holds 50,746 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 20,923 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 67,800 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited has 50,220 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Blume Management invested in 0% or 597 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 34,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets reported 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hap Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 39,702 shares. 500,000 are owned by Ally Fincl Inc.